Investigation underway after explicit images shown in Harris County courtrooms

The county's court office said in a statement that "the incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Explicit images were shown in several Harris County courtrooms Tuesday morning. Officials are calling it a "zoom bombing incident."



This is the first instance of unauthorized screen sharing during a court proceeding since 2020.

The following statement was released after the incident:

“Several Harris County Courts at Law experienced zoom bombing — or unauthorized screen sharing — of explicit images during the daily docket on Tuesday morning. The incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down. The incident has been referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Threat Unit for further investigation and criminal charges may be filed. In the meantime, additional security measures related to zoom screen sharing have been implemented for all County Courts at Law.