Man wanted for shooting another man outside NE Harris County apartment turns self in, sheriff says

Authorities said they thought the shooter might be in an apartment, but once they got inside, no one was there.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a man to death in northeast Harris County earlier this week has turned himself in, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Editor's note: The above video was published the day of the shooting.

Gonzalez said Isiah Young, 24, turned himself in after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Rashad Cannon, 22.

Investigators said Cannon and his brother were looking at apartments at the Serena Woods Apartment Complex on Wednesday on Hirschfield Road just east of the Hardy Toll Road and west of Aldine Westfield Road.

While they were parked at the complex, Young approached their car and opened fire, according to Gonzalez.

Cannon was shot, but managed to drive away, officials said. He crashed out nearby and died at the scene.

Young is being held at the Harris County Jail.