Kidnapping, assault suspect released on $1 bonds back in court on new charge of threatening same victim

Aubrey Taylor kidnapped a woman he was dating, choked and "terrorized" her, court documents said. But Houston Judge Josh Hill set both his bonds at $1 each.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man who was released from jail on two $1 bonds on charges of kidnapping and choking a woman he was dating was back in court Thursday on a new charge.

According to court documents, Aubrey Andre Taylor, 42, was arrested within days of his release last week after he threatened the same victim.

This time, Taylor's bond was set at $45,000 for the kidnapping charge and $15,000 for the assault charge.

“Mr. Taylor does have convictions for violent offenses in his history, including a conviction for robbery -- he had two convictions for robbery -- and he also had a conviction for burglary of a habitation,” Magistrate Courtney St. Julian said.

She rejected the prosecutor's request for no bond because Taylor is "a lifelong resident" and "is indigent" so she didn't see him as a flight risk. St. Julian also granted the victim's request for a protective order.

Judge Josh Hill sets $1 bond

Taylor was originally arrested on Dec. 27 after the woman said he held her hostage, choked her and terrorized her.

Taylor has a long rap sheet that includes two robbery convictions, a burglary conviction, theft and drug charges dating back to 2003.

When he appeared in Judge Josh Hill's courtroom on Jan. 13, Taylor was given two get-out-of-jail almost-free cards with the $1 bonds. Hill ordered him to house arrest and told him to stay away from the victim.

Taylor was arrested again on Jan. 18 for violating those orders and charged with retaliation.

"In case you were wondering whatever happened to the guy who was released on two bonds for violent offenses totaling TWO DOLLARS-wonder no more-back in custody for allegedly violating his $2 bond condition," victim advocate Andy Kahan posted on Twitter.

The story made national headlines and caught the attention of Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Repeat offender accused of beating woman gets $1 bond. Horrific," Abbott tweeted. "Texans must feel safe in their communities. This session, we will eliminate the easy bail policies that allow dangerous criminals back onto our streets."

We reached out to Hill for comment but haven't heard back yet. However, when the Democrat was running for reelection in November, he addressed the issue of low bonds for violent offenders in a long post on his Facebook page.

"Judges don’t commit crimes:

Criminals do.

Judges don’t prevent crimes:

Police officers do.

Judges don’t get people out of jail:

Bail bonding companies do.

Judges don’t prosecute crimes:

Prosecutors do.

Judges don’t make the rules they’re sworn to uphold:

Legislators do."

