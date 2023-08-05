Police said the 62-year-old victim was heading for a cruise to celebrate his birthday. He was shot and killed trying to stop the carjacker from taking the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMMOND, La. — A man who tried to stop a carjacker from taking his vehicle from a Hammond hotel parking lot was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Paul Holt of Arkansas who had stopped in Hammond to spend the night before heading to New Orleans with his wife for a cruise to celebrate his 63rd birthday.

18-year-old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond was arrested. He faces numerous counts including first-degree murder, carjacking and possession of a machine gun.

According to Travis, Holt and his wife were checking out of the hotel and his wife had gotten into the car while he went inside an office to check out. Travis said surveillance video and testimony indicate that the suspect grabbed the driver’s side door of the car and forced Holt’s wife out of the car.

As he was trying to take off in the car, Travis said that Paul Holt came to the car and pounded on the window, forced open the driver’s side door and tried to get at the suspect who then fired. Holt was rushed to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

The stolen vehicle was located a few blocks from Evans’ home and police arrested him on the counts.

“Any time you’re committing an armed robbery and a weapon is discharged, it’s not an accident,” said Travis.