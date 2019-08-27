HOUSTON — Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Halliburton worker accused of filming a woman in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines plane, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism aboard an aircraft in federal court on Tuesday.

With the plea, a judge imposed a $6,000 fine and two months imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement released Tuesday.

The victim, a Houston woman, said she noticed an item with a blue, blinking light hanging loosely near the cabinet on May 5. She took it down and gave it to the crew of flight 646.

United Airlines Corporate Security team confirmed it was a video recording device and turned it over to the FBI.

Investigators said the video showed a man installing the device in the United bathroom. His face wasn’t visible, but his clothing, shoes, watch and bracelet could be seen clearly. His blue shirt with the letters NJC on the back was easily identifiable, according to investigators.

Agents uncovered surveillance video of a man wearing similar clothing and jewelry as he boarded the May 5th flight. The Houston-based Halliburton confirmed Lee sat in first class on United flight 646 on May 5.

FBI agents said the video from the United flight also contained bathroom recordings from an Emirates first-class bathroom. Two women, including a flight attendant, were seen on that video.

Lee, a Malaysian citizen, is also expected to face removal proceedings.

