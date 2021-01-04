Gym coach arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

Neptali Narvaez was arrested Tuesday at his home in Fort Bend County. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a coach for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a Magnolia gym.

Neptali Narvaez was arrested Tuesday at his home in Fort Bend County. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond for each charge.

Deputies responded to a call on March 19 of a possible sexual assault of a child at Maximum Athletics in the 28500 block of Sweetgum Road. The owner told deputies that students reported something improper happening with another student and an adult instructor.