Gym coach arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a coach for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a Magnolia gym.
Neptali Narvaez was arrested Tuesday at his home in Fort Bend County. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond for each charge.
Deputies responded to a call on March 19 of a possible sexual assault of a child at Maximum Athletics in the 28500 block of Sweetgum Road. The owner told deputies that students reported something improper happening with another student and an adult instructor.
MCSO is asking anyone with information about Narvaez to contact 936-760-5800 and refer to case 21A082758. You can also contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.