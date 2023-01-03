Man accused of offering 12-year-old neighbor toys while exposing himself

Gustavo Martinez, 65, is facing two charges in which authorities said he was flashing his neighbors.

HOUSTON — A man accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl for years appeared in court on Wednesday.

Gustavo Martinez, 65, is charged with child indecency and remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. He's due back in court in June for the charge.

According to court records, Martinez touched himself inappropriately in front of the girl from his backyard. He would leave toys along the backyard fence line and ask the girl to touch his private parts, according to court documents.

According to court records, Martinez was out on bond for a similar offense when he caught the recent charge. They showed that he had been charged with indecent exposure in March 2022.