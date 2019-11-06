HOUSTON — Four suspects were arrested and three more are on the run after police say they burglarized a gunsmith shop overnight.

This happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a business located in the 1700 block of Elm View in northwest Houston.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call after the owner learned his alarm at the business had gone off. Police say the owner, who lives nearby, responded to the alarm and confronted the burglars himself.

Police say it was not clear if the burglars were armed, but they used bolt cutters to break into the business.

The owner was able to hold some of the suspects at gunpoint, but when police arrived five of the suspects ran from the scene. Two were caught nearby, including one that was bit by a police K-9 unit.

Two other suspects jumped into a pickup truck and led police on a chase all the way to northeast Houston near the area of Tidwell and the Eastex Freeway, police said.

Police arrested one of the suspects at a residence there and then caught the other who had bailed out of the vehicle at some point during the chase.

Police also recovered several firearms taken from the gunsmith shop.

So far, police have arrested four out of seven suspects involved and are still searching the area for the other three.

The owner of the gunsmith shop was okay, but shaken up after having to confront the suspects, police said.

Police have not released description of the suspects.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM