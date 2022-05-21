Gunshot victim smashes shooter's bicycle after SE Houston robbery attempt

The victim was shot in the hand after two men tried to rob him and his wife, but not before running over one of the robber's bicycles.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a robbery attempt Friday night at a southeast Houston intersection.

It happened some time around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Broad Street near the Gulf Freeway.

The man was with his wife in a minivan at the intersection when two men on bicycles rode up to them and one of the men pulled out a gun, according to Houston police.

The man in the minivan was shot in the hand during the incident and ended up driving the van over one of the bicycles, police said.

The pair of would-be robbers took off, and one of the men was still on a bicycle while the other was on foot.

There was no word on their descriptions other than two men believed to be Hispanic and between 18 to 20 years old.

The bicycle left behind ended up wedged underneath the van.