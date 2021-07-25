HPD looking for gunman who allegedly followed man from bar then shot another man leaving cabaret spot in SW Houston

The wanted gunman was driving a black Silverado pickup truck, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a gunman who they said followed a man from a bar and then shot another man who was leaving a cabaret spot in southwest Houston.

Details on this incident are preliminary, but investigators said this started at a Bombshells. They say the gunman got into an altercation with a man at the bar. That suspect then reportedly followed the man to a nearby gas station and fired several shots in the air.

The suspect took off while the man called police to report the incident.

Police say moments later, a man they believe to be the suspect came face to face with another man outside El Punto De Oro Cabaret at 8110 Southwest Freeway.

Police said the gunman told this man he had a gun and then fired several shots in the ground. The victim was shot in the ankle before the gunman took off in an unknown direction.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed as stable.

Police said the gunman is in his mid-20s and is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was driving a black Silverado pickup truck.

If you know anything about this incident or have any information on the gunman that could help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.