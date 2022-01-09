Gunman opens fire on officers investigating disturbance outside bar, police say

Police said three men ran from the scene and have not been found.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on them as they were investigating a disturbance in southwest Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 1 a.m. on Gulfton near the Southwest Freeway.

Police said three men were trying to bring minors into a bar when a security guard kicked them out. One of the men flashed a gun and then the group ran off.

When police arrived, they approached two of the men who they say taunted officers and then told the third man to shoot. Police said the three men ran from the scene and have not been found.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting.