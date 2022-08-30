Gunman opens fire on first responders in NW Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the man called for help after his car had broken down, but as EMS tried to help the man, he started opening fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on paramedics in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened along Spring Cypress Road and Glenn Haven Estates in the Klein area just before 4 a.m Tuesday.

Deputies said the man's car broke down in the middle of the road and he called deputies for help. Paramedics from Emergency Service District 11 saw the man on the side of the road and were prepared to help when the man started shooting at their ambulance.

No paramedics were injured in the shooting and deputies believe the man may have been having some kind of mental breakdown. Deputies also said his car may not even have been broken down. He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, the roads have opened back up and traffic has resumed normally.