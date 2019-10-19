HOUSTON — A man was shot to death in Houston's northside early Saturday morning.

This happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Rittenhouse Village Court.

Houston police believe there was some sort of disturbance between the victim and the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect was able to get away and is still on the run. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Witnesses are being interviewed with hopes someone can provide police more details on why this shooting occurred and who the gunman is.

