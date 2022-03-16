Here's what we know about the gunman accused of killing his boss at a Greenway Plaza office building

A neighbor said the man arrested and accused of killing his boss had a good reputation. Police also said the suspect didn't seem to have issues at work, either.

HOUSTON — We're learning more about the man accused of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Greenway Plaza office building on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was an employee and showed up to work with a gun to kill his boss. Authorities said he walked into the 10th-floor office and went straight to his supervisor and shot him in the head.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they thought the suspect was still inside the building in the 3800 block of Cummins Street so SWAT members swept every floor of the high-rise to make sure there were no other victims or threats.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect, and when he wasn't found in the building, they went to his home at a high-rise apartment building in the 1600 block of Fannin Street.

Those who witnessed the arrest were shocked.

"There were probably over 15 officers from different task forces," witness to the arrest Latreece Dorron said. "We're talking SWAT, FBI, METRO police and so I was in total shock."

Dorron couldn't believe what she was seeing. So, she took out her phone and hit record.

"Every time I watch that video it's more startling," Dorron said. "Just to see that and understand that that's what's taking place here ... I'm just totally in shock. And I'm just kind of at a loss for words."

Dorron said the suspect was a neighbor.

"He is, and actually, he's had a great reputation around here," Dorron said. "You would never think he would kill his boss."

Authorities said they don't know the gunman's motive, but early indications are that the suspect "was not an employee having problems." They believe he was targeting his supervisor, but they don't know why.

"All of this occurred on the 10th floor where they both work," HPD Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. "We don't why he chose to target his supervisor. We do believe he did target him because he passed up everyone else. We do not think this was random."

Another witness to the arrest said he was caught in the middle of it all.

"I'm really grateful I get to live another day, first of all," Alejandro Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa recorded video from outside the suspect's apartment.

"I look to my right and I have a gun drawn right in front of me, like, I'm in the line of fire," Hinojosa said. "So, the first thing I do is take off running behind the pillar. Once I got cover, I pulled out my phone and started recorded what actually happened."

Authorities said the suspect was spotted inside his vehicle and when officers approached, he surrendered.