Gunman flees after shooting man with children nearby in southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Houston police responded early Wednesday to an apartment complex on the south side where a man was shot by an unknown suspect.

The shooting was reported after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of N. MacGregor Way, according to Lt. Yi with the Houston Police Department.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his stomach area. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe a gunman went into the apartment and shot the victim before fleeing. Police said there were other people in the apartment, including children, but no other injuries were reported.

At this time police do not have a description of the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stopper sat 713-222-TIPS.

