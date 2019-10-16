THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fired a gunshot at a Walmart store in The Woodlands early Wednesday.

At about 2:41 a.m. calls came into 911 from the store on College Park. Multiple agencies, including sheriff’s deputies, responded as many people evacuated.

Witnesses said a man wearing short and a mask came into the store and fired a shot in the air. He then fled the store.

A search of the area continues at this time, but so far there have not been any arrests. There were no injuries reported.

There are unconfirmed reports the man fled the store out of the back into a wooded area. Deputies are looking over a backpack the suspect allegedly dropped outside. They hope surveillance video will lead to more clues in the case.

Call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 if you have any information about this crime that may lead to an arrest.

