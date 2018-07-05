A gun range employee indicted on a manslaughter charge last week turned himself into authorities Monday.

Tyler Sutton, 21, is charged with fatally shooting a customer last December at Hot Wells Shooting Range.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Sutton was working the counter at the shooting range when he allegedly pulled the trigger of a customer’s rifle, sending a bullet through a window, and into the head of customer Joshua Cummings, who was in the in the parking lot.

Sutton faces 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

