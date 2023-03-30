Student in custody after gun found at high school in Spring, district says

Conroe ISD police responded within minutes and apparently located the student who was allegedly in possession of a pistol.

SPRING, Texas — A student at Grand Oaks High School is in custody after being found with a gun Thursday morning, according to Conroe ISD.

In an email sent to parents, Principal James Bush said that just before 9:30 a.m., it received an anonymous tip through the school district's app. Conroe ISD police responded within minutes and located the student who was allegedly in possession of a Ruger .380.

According to the district, the incident will be addressed in accordance to state laws.

Bush released the following statement in reference to the student:

"I understand receiving a message like this after the tragedy in Nashville could be upsetting. Weapons have no place in our schools, and it takes all of us to keep our schools safe. We could not be prouder of the student who submitted the anonymous alert. Vigilance and working together are our greatest safety measures.

Just like the student did today, suspected threats may be reported by anyone 24-hours a day through the District’s KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or our Anonymous Alerts app. To learn more, please visit our Safety Information webpage."