Man accidentally shoots gun in Spring, Texas H-E-B parking lot after dropping it, sheriff says

Officials said the man had accidentally dropped the gun and "unintentionally grabbed the trigger" while trying to pick it up.

SPRING, Texas — A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said he accidentally shot a gun in an H-E-B parking lot Thursday afternoon.

This happened at about 3:21 p.m. in the parking lot of the H-E-B located on Rayford Road in Spring, Texas.

Officials said the man had accidentally dropped the gun and "unintentionally grabbed the trigger" while trying to pick it up. No one was shot, but MCSO said two people ended up injured in the incident.

One person was hit by debris from the shooting and another was injured due to the reaction to the shooting.