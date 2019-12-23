HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside a motel along I-45 the Gulf Freeway overnight, police said.

The shooting was reported at the Smile Inn in the 8700 block of I-45, near Monroe. Houston police said they responded at about 1 a.m. and found a man lying down in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his face.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, and at last check he was still alive.

Investigators said the man was found next to a vehicle, which is believed to be his. It’s unclear, however, if the man was staying at the motel.

Police were alerted to the incident by a 911 caller who reported hearing several gunshots. Shell casings were found in the parking lot, but so far further information about the suspects and potential motive are unknown.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

