Gunman on the run after killing man on bicycle in SE Houston, police say

Houston police said a witness told them that the suspect got out of the passenger side of a car, had a conversation with the victim and then shot him.

HOUSTON — A man on a bicycle was shot to death Wednesday night in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the victim was on his bike at the intersection of Hartsook Street and the Gulf Freeway (just inside Beltway 8) just before 7 p.m. when a car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side.

The man approached the victim and had a conversation before he pulled out a gun and opened fire, a witness told police.

The victim collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect got back into the car and left the scene heading north on the Gulf Freeway in a black, four-door sedan.