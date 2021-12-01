Woman got in car and struck, killed innocent driver after argument in northwest Houston, prosecutors say

The woman is facing charges for the deadly crash because she was allegedly driving recklessly, speeding and running a red light.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash late Monday night is under investigation at an intersection in northwest Houston.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. at Gulf Bank and Antoine, according to Houston police.

According to Sean Teare, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, a woman was involved in an argument at a nearby apartment and then got in her car and sped away.

She struck a parked car and then got on Gulf Bank heading eastbound before allegedly running a red light and hitting an innocent driver.

The innocent driver was ejected from her car and got pinned under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who struck her, who was transported to the hospital, is now facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide, due to her reckless driving. Teare said that charge could eventually be upgraded to manslaughter as the investigation continues.