Watch: Houston police hope to ID van seen at time of man's fatal shooting near horse stables

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them locate a van they believe may have been involved in the deadly shooting of a man in southeast Houston.

This happened on May 29 in the 6100 block of Grosbeak Drive, which is near horse stables in Law Park ll.

The Houston Police Department said a man, identified as Mr. Adame, was sitting in a chair near horse stables when two unknown suspects drove up in a van and started shooting.

Police said Mr. Adame attempted to shoot back but failed and died on scene.

Police do not have a detailed description of the two suspects, but nearby surveillance video showed an older model, white minivan or cargo van — possibly a Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari — in the area of the intersection of Grosbeak Drive and Linnet Lane before the shooting.

Click here to watch the full surveillance video.

Police said the van is seen driving off Grosbeak onto Linnet Lane and parking for a brief moment. The van then drives back down Grosbeak to where the shooting happened and then leaves the area, traveling toward Airport Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or has information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.