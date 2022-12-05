Police looking for thief caught on camera snatching woman's purse in Houston grocery store parking lot

Police say the suspect pulled up to the woman while she unloaded her shopping cart and snatched her purse before speeding off.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect or multiple suspects.

Surveillance video shows video of a black BMW SUV pulling up to a woman and snatching her purse while she unloaded her shopping cart. This happened May 5 at around 2:45 p.m. at a grocery store near the 2000 block of Fountain View.

Houston police say before the robbery, another woman was sitting in her vehicle when the same suspect attempted to open her passenger door. When the suspect realized the door was locked, he got back into the SUV.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing a navy blue or black pullover, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. You can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tips on the Crime Stoppers website or mobile app.