Popular Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant burglarized at multiple locations, owner says

Surveillance video appears to show a man busting through an office window, climbing through the glass, seeing through the safe and taking the cash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A popular Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant has been targeted by thieves, again.

Gringo's Mexican Kitchen said its I-45 location in Spring was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video appears to show a man busting through an office window, climbing through the glass, sawing through the safe and taking the cash.

"What we woke up to again was yet another disservice to our community,” said Gringo's Marketing Director Heather McKeon.

The video is almost identical to a recent break-in at their Cypress location.

"We firmly believe these are the same people based upon our camera footage. They were in and out of our restaurant in 7 minutes,” said Mckeon.

She said they are planning to go cashless at the restaurant starting Monday. A change they were also forced to make at the Cypress location.

The restaurant’s owner, Russell Ybarra, shared his frustration on Twitter Saturday.

Seriously, why not commit burglary, especially when you know that if you get caught you’ll be out of jail in no time to do it all over again. pic.twitter.com/5AJaTutboc — Russell Ybarra (@russellybarra) March 11, 2023

The tweet is similar to the one Ybarra shared after the Cypress burglary that caught the attention of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

.@russellybarra there needs to be accountability. We need to move cases through the court system toward a conviction. Things slowed to a crawl during Harvey and the pandemic, creating a backlog of open cases. https://t.co/oyy1Q4Vn8p — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2023

McKeon stressed they don’t believe it’s an inside job.

"When you got glass windows, there’s alarms systems, were working with local authorities but they can only do so much when you got 7 minutes and these guys know what they're doing they come in with a purpose," she said.

She said the rash of break-ins has them considering going cashless across the board.

"At this point, we've been reactive on the two locations hit, maybe at the point where we’ll need to be proactive," McKeon said.

The restaurant has a message for other business owners in the area.

"They're out there. For other restauranteurs, they need to be thinking the same thing, take precaution for their team members because these guys are ruthless,” said McKeon.