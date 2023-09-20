Trio caught on camera robbing north Houston jewelry store

Three men rushed into the store and stole several pieces of jewelry from display cases, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three men who robbed a north Houston jewelry store earlier this month.

The crime was caught on video.

It happened on Sept. 5 around 6:40 p.m. at a jewelry store inside a mall in Greenspoint.

Two men who were pretending to be customers went into the store, asked about some jewelry and then left.

A short time later, at least one of the same men returned with two other men. They ran into the store, jumped over the glass counters and took several pieces of jewelry from display cases.

An employee tried to stop them but was pushed to the ground by one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers app.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division posted video of the robbery to its YouTube page: