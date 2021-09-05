Shooter left in black Hummer after killing man at Greenspoint-area bar, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10400 block of Airline Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at a bar in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived they found the victim, who had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Gonzalez, the shooter left the scene in a black Hummer.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.