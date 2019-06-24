HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need help identifying the suspect who beat and robbed an elderly man earlier this month.

Warning, some readers may find the video disturbing.

The crime happened Wednesday, June 5 at 3:42 p.m. Police released video of the crime on Monday morning.

Police said the victim was finishing his afternoon walk when he was attacked in his driveway in the 7300 block of Fauna Street, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that an unknown male, who he has previously seen in the neighborhood, approached him. The male began to make small talk and led him to the side of his house.

The male then demanded his wallet and as the complainant resisted, the male threw him to the ground and brutally assaulted the victim by beating him with a closed fist and placing his knee on his face as he pushed it into the ground numerous time. The elderly male passed out and the suspect then reached into his pockets and stole his wallet.

Suspect description: Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old. May hang around the area of Villa and Fauna Street.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.