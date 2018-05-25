The couple accused in the international kidnapping case involving their grandson was found guilty Friday morning in a Houston courtroom.

Christopher Brann and his son Nico. (CBS News)

Jurors found Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes guilty of kidnapping but not guilty of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said the couple helped their daughter Marcelle kidnap their grandson and take him from Houston to Brazil.

Marcelle Guimaraes took Nico to Brazil for a wedding and never returned.

Her ex-husband, Dr. Chris Brann, has been fighting for five years to bring his son home.

Defense attorneys say the grandparents were being used as a pawn in the case and they shouldn’t be held criminally liable for their daughter’s actions.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday after hearing two weeks of testimony.

