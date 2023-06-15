2 grandparents found murdered in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Deputies were involved in a shootout with a man, believed to be the victims' grandson, on a roof of a home on Cathy Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies got into a shootout with a man on the roof of a home in northwest Harris County late Wednesday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said the man may be connected to the murder of his own grandparents. Deputies are working two different scenes Thursday morning.

The sheriff said the shootout between the gunman and two deputies happened outside of a home on Cathy Drive just west of Jones Road. They found him hiding on the roof.

This all started just before midnight when deputies were called out to the home after they said the man began talking about his involvement in a murder.

After searching for him, deputies found him perched on the roof and they believe the suspect fired at the two deputies, who then returned fire, hitting the suspect several times.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was alive at last check.

Update: suspect is said to be in fair condition. The two deceased persons (male 72 y.o. & female 70 y.o.) at the Foxburo residence, are believed to be the suspect’s grandparents. It appears that both sustained gunshot wounds. Both locations are in fairly close proximity,

The sheriff's office said, while this all unfolded, deputies got information to go check another home about a mile away from Cathy Drive on Foxboro Drive. That is where they found the bodies of an elderly couple believed to be the suspect’s grandparents.

The sheriff said the two deputies involved in the shootout are expected to be OK.