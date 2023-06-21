18-year-old used tow hook to kill his grandmother, Houston police say

At a hearing Wednesday, the judge set a $750,000 bond for Mylon Louis Colquitt.

HOUSTON — A bond hearing was held today for an 18-year-old accused of killing his grandmother at her northeast Houston home.

Mylon Louis Colquitt is charged with murder in the beating death of his 66-year-old grandmother, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers found the victim dead inside her home on Russell Street Monday morning after family members asked police to check on her. She'd been beaten with a hook used to tow cars. It was found near her body.

Colquitt lived with the victim but spent the night with another relative after an argument, according to court records. That relative told investigators he had the victim's cell phone.

Prosecutors said there's been an uptick in elder abuse crimes in the area.

"It's very serious. Unfortunately, elderly victims are some of our most vulnerable victims here in Harris County Texas," the prosecutor said.

Colquitt was out on bond for an unrelated evading arrest charge when the killing happened.

This time, the judge set his bond at $750,000.