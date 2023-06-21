New details revealed after Spring man accused of leaving grandkids in 'sweltering' home without food

Investigators discovered the grandfather had fridges full of food locked away in his bedroom away from the kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A Spring grandfather is accused of leaving his grandchildren at his home alone without any food or air conditioning.

Kevin Turner, 53, was charged with criminal child neglect after he allegedly left his five grandchildren in deplorable conditions at his home on Rolling Creek Drive.

According to investigators, Turner had air conditioning units in the adult bedrooms, but not in the rooms where the kids, ages 9 through 16, were staying. He also kept a small fridge in his bedroom stocked full of food that was locked away from the kids.

"The officers found there were air conditioners inside the home, but it was only in the two adult rooms. The area where the children were unreasonably hot which caused possibly heat-related medical emergencies," a magistrate said.

Court records revealed Turner left for work and never came home. The kid's mother, who no longer has custody, complained about the conditions in the home. Deputies went to Turner's house and found empty cabinets, fridges, and the home infested with roaches.

"He stated that because the kids weren't cleaning it, that's why the house looked so bad," the magistrate said. "When asked why there was no food in the kitchen, the defendant stated on Friday he bought a four-pack of ramen noodles for the kids to eat."

The mother also told investigators that her 13-year-old was so hungry and desperate that he went to a grocery store to steal food to bring back for his siblings.

Turner was released on a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the grandkids are currently with Child Protective Services.