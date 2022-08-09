Passenger dies after being shot inside vehicle on Grand Parkway, HCSO says

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep told them he and the victim were coming back from fishing when someone in a black sedan opened fire on them.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot while riding in a vehicle on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. heading east on the Grand Parkway near Champion Forest. Deputies said that at that time a man in a black Jeep Cherokee flagged them down.

The driver explained to deputies he and the victim had made a U-turn and someone in a black sedan sped by and opened fire on them. He was not able to provide a description of the suspect in the black sedan.

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep was taken to the homicide unit so investigators could get a more detailed statement from him. They are still in the early stages of their investigation.

The Grand Parkway is shut down heading east as deputies conduct their investigation.