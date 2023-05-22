Grand jury to hear case of man who shot, killed suspected robber in Midtown parking garage

The man said he was sitting in his car in the parking garage when another man opened his door and pulled a knife on him.

HOUSTON — A grand jury will hear the case of a man who claims he shot and killed a man who was trying to rob him at knifepoint last weekend.

A Harris County grand jury will determine if charges are warranted against the 55-year-old man.

What happened

The man said he was sitting in his car in a parking garage off Louisiana Street in Midtown around 3 p.m. on Saturday when another man opened his car door, pulled out a knife and tried to rob him.

The man said he shot the suspected robber one time and then performed life-saving measures until the paramedics got there.

At the time of the shooting, police said a knife was found but they weren't sure who it belonged to.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.