16-year-old boy shot, killed at graduation party in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim, possibly 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home on Majesticbrook Drive near West Road in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a high school graduation party with up to 100 people was taking place at the house when some sort of altercation happened outside the home.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was said to be a friend of the girl who lives at the home.

His identity has not been released and it is not clear what high school the victim went to.

The shooter does not appear to have been a guest at the party and a suspect or vehicle description has not been released.

Investigators said they are interviewing 15 witnesses but that many of the guests ran from the scene before deputies arrived. They encourage anyone who may have seen something to contact the HCSO's Homicide Division.

