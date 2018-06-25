GALVESTON, Texas – One man is dead after being shot during an officer-involved shooting in Galveston overnight.

According to the Galveston Police Department, it happened 3 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 53rd Street near Avenue L.

Details are limited at this time.

UPDATE: @galvestonpd Chief Hale says one of his officers shot and killed a man early this morning during a traffic stop @ the 5300 block of Avenue L - the circumstances surrounding shooting under investigation. Man 18-20 years old died @ hospital, officer not hurt. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/Jz1hTH4qSL — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 25, 2018

Update: 2/2 @galvestonpd says a weapon was recovered from the scene, and the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave during investigation- that will be conducted by @GalvestonSO #Khou11 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 25, 2018

Galveston police officials said a male suspect, 18 to 20 years old, was shot during the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identify has not been released at this time.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. He will be place on administrative leave during the investigation.

Galveston police said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an impartial investigation into the shooting.

Police said they did recover a weapon at the scene.

© 2018 KHOU