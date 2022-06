Golfers were stunned when they saw a black Range Rover speeding across the green.

CYPRESS, Texas — A day out golfing was interrupted by a police chase at a golf course in the Cypress area earlier this week.

The SUV was quickly followed by a patrol car from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The golfers pointed the deputies in the direction the Range Rover went.