Update: Judge grants bond for man wrongly imprisoned based on faulty evidence linked with ex-HPD cop

Frederick Jeffery is serving a 25-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance based almost exclusively on Gerald Goines' testimony.

HOUSTON — Frederick Jeffery is one step closer to freedom.

A Harris County judge granted his bond this morning at the request of District Attorney Office Kim Ogg

Jeffery was serving a 25-year prison sentence after a 2018 conviction on drug charges.

His mother is waiting outside the courthouse for his release.

"I want to just praise God. I’ve been praying since my son was in jail, because I knew he was innocent since day one," Tina Baldwin told us. "My emotions are just everywhere, because I haven’t seen my son in five years, almost six years."

Baldwin said she can't wait to give her son a big hug followed by a big meal.

On Thursday, Ogg said Jackson's conviction should be reversed "due to perjury and false evidence presented by former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines."

Goines is the ex-cop facing murder and organized crime charges in connection with a long-running overtime theft scheme by multiple HPD officers brought to light after the deadly Harding Street raid.

The judge who granted Jeffreys bond said he should be released as soon as possible.

Harding Street raid

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot and killed during the botched raid.

Four HPD undercover officers, including Goines, were shot and wounded.

Investigators later determined Tuttle and Nicholas were innocent and Goines lied to get the warrant used for the raid.

The investigation uncovered a long history of police corruption, according to Ogg.

'Due process disaster'

Prosecutors say new evidence shows Goines lied in the Jefferson case and committed perjury during his trial.

“Frederick Jeffery’s case is a due process disaster,” Ogg said Thursday. “In the wake of Harding Street, it is clear that Gerald Goines and other members of the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division engaged in a years-long scheme involving fictional drug buys, perjured warrants and phony overtime. Individuals like Frederick Jeffery were collateral damage.”

Goines’ case is pending. He also faces federal charges for violating the civil rights of Tuttle and Nicholas.

Dozens of other defendants linked to Goines have had their cases dismissed and hundreds more are being investigated.