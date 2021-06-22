Deputies release pics of jewelry found on girl's remains in Wharton County

Investigators also released a description of the clothing found on the girl's body.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies released photographs of jewelry found on a girl’s remains along with a description of what she was wearing in hopes someone can identify her.

Deputies said at about 10 a.m. Friday, the Wharton County Sheriff's Office received a call about human remains found near County Road 225 near Hungerford, a secluded area in the northeastern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office also released a photograph of the character, “Stitch” from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. The victim was discovered wearing a T-shirt with the word “OHANA” in blue with a photograph of the character “Stitch” directly below the word.

The victim was also wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts, deputies said. The victim was also wearing a lightweight jacket with the brand name of “Love Tree.”

After they were found the remains were taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, and an autopsy revealed that the remains are those of a girl between the ages of 14 and 17.

The unidentified girl had dark brown to black hair that was about shoulder to upper back length.

Investigators said due to the severity of decomposition, the race of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this case or could identify the girl is urged to call WCSO at (979) 532-1550.