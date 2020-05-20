Girlfriend arrested in beating of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, DA's office confirms

Leslie Caron was jailed on charges of injury to an elderly person after Dewhurst said she broke his ribs, hit him with a pot, scratched him and bit him.

HOUSTON — Former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst is recovering from injuries after two alleged attacks by his "live-in" girlfriend, the Harris County District Attorney's office told KHOU 11 News.

Court records show 40-year-old Leslie Ann Caron was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly person.

From the DA's Office: Caron is accused of kicking Dewhurst, 74, in the ribs during an argument on May 13. Dewhurst told police she left their home but came back on May 17 and kicked him in the ribs again. He said Caron also hit him with a pot, scratched him and bit him. Dewhurst went to the doctor and X-rays confirmed he had two broken ribs.

Caron was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked later that night, according to court records. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she was issued a no-contact order.

Dewhurst, a native Houstonian, entered public service in 1998 when he was elected Texas Land Commissioner.

In 2002, Dewhurst was elected lieutenant governor and served under Gov. Rick Perry until 2014.

Dewhurst lost the 2014 Republican primary in a heated race with Tea Party darling and current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

In 2012, Dewhurst ran to fill the U.S. Senate in 2012 seat of retiring Kay Bailey Hutchison. He lost that race to Ted Cruz, another Tea Party favorite.

Caron also has a background in politics, according to her Facebook page. She worked for U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Phil Gramm and for Sen. John McCain during his 2008 presidential run.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM