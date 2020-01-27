HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in November 2018 shortly after the shooting.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old girl accused of murder in the shooting death of a Lamar High School student will stand trial as an adult, a judge ruled Monday.

The girl’s name hasn’t been released yet but prosecutors say she helped plan the murder of Delindsey Mack and lured him to his death.

Delindsey was gunned down in November of 2018 after leaving Lamar High School with the female suspect and another girl.

Prosecutors say the suspect made an excuse to leave just before a car pulled up someone opened fire.

Delindsey was already bleeding on the sidewalk when the gunman stood over him and fired several more shots.

Kendrick Johnson, 19, and Dave’on Thomas, 18, are also charged with murder in the case.

The shooting in the River Oaks area shocked neighbors.

Investigators said it was part of an “ongoing gang war.”

Friends said the victim had recently transferred to Lamar from Yates High School to escape gang violence.

Delindsey’s father told reporters they discovered he had "an alternative persona" on social media and pretended to be a gangster.

The gang Mack claimed to be affiliated with was a rival of the gang the suspects were in.

“It’s sad that someone can create a persona on social media that makes someone hate them that bad,” the teen’s father said after the shooting. “It used to be a time in my day that someone had to do something to a person physically…but these are simple words and pictures that has brought this to this point. It’s a sad day.”

The family’s pastor said Delinsey’s parents had no idea what their son was posting on social media.

“Delindsey wasn’t a gangster, I called him Baby Huey. He was a soft kid,” Pastor D.Z. Cofield said. “He wanted to be hard. Knows a lot of hard people growing up in the inner city…but in terms of those relationships being a part of his life and shaping his character, that wasn’t the kind of kid he was.”