HPD: 7-year-old girl shot in the eye in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A 7-year-old girl was shot in the eye while she was in a southwest Houston parking lot Tuesday afternoon, police say.

This happened at 3:25 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Bellfort. Houston police said paramedics responded at that time to a report of a child being struck in the eye with an unknown object.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital, police said. That is where it was determined she had sustained a gunshot wound to her eye.

Police were called to the hospital and met with the child’s family. Investigators then returned to the parking lot where the child was injured.

Investigators said there is no known motive or suspects in the incident at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.