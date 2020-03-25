HOUSTON — A 7-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night during a robbery in southeast Houston.

According to police, shots were fired during a robbery about 9 p.m. at the Broadway Square Apartments in the 8500 block of Broadway Street, which is near Hobby Airport.

Police said a man was robbed by two other men, one of which pulled a gun and opened fire.

The girl was in a laundromat parking lot across the street from the apartments when she was struck in the stomach by bullet fragments. She was taken to an area hospital with what police said was a "minor wound."

Although she's expected to survive, authorities said it doesn't change how they view the incident.

"That does not erase our frustration and anger with suspects who do stupid things and have no regard for anybody," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. "Hands off our kids. We say that all the time. Nothing makes me angrier than when someone does something stupid and hurts a kid."

The details of the robbery are unclear, but police said the suspects fled in a silver Chevrolet Malibu and there was an active search for them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Special Assaults Division.

