HCSO: 8-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet at fitness center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet while she was at a fitness center Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s office said the child was grazed by a bullet that flew through an open door into the building. The child was there with her mother.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire nearby, but detectives aren't sure who was shooting.

The good news is that little girl should be OK.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Recent cases of children injured in shootings

This is the latest in a handful of children being shot or grazed by stray bullets.

On Christmas Eve, a child was shot by a stray bullet in the Cypress area. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says someone in a neighboring apartment was handling a gun when it went off. The child was listed in good condition.

And this past Sunday, an 11-year-old Livingston girl was shot while in her home.

Before those two cases, back in November, Houston police say a one-year-old was shot while his mother was pushing him in a stroller.