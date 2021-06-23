Murder mystery? Unidentified girl found in Wharton County had been shot multiple times, ME says

The autopsy also showed the teen had been dead for weeks -- maybe even months -- before her remains were found near County Road 225.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — We now know how an unidentified teenage girl died before her remains were found last week in a secluded area of Wharton County.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office told KHOU 11 News reporter Matt Dougherty that the victim had been shot multiple times.

The autopsy also showed she had been dead for weeks -- maybe even months.

Wharton County Sheriff's Office received a call on June 18 about the remains found near County Road 225 near Hungerford, in the northeastern part of the county.

The girl had dark brown to black hair that was about shoulder to upper back length and was believed to be about 14 to 17 years old.

On Tuesday, deputies released photographs of three silver rings found with the remains. One ring had two hearts and the others had white stones.

The sheriff’s office also released a photograph of the character, “Stitch” from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch.

The victim was discovered wearing a T-shirt with the word “OHANA” in blue with a photograph of the character “Stitch” directly below the word.

The victim was also wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts, deputies said, and a lightweight jacket with the brand name “Love Tree.”

an autopsy revealed that the remains are those of a girl between the ages of 14 and 17.

Investigators said due to the severity of decomposition, the race of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this case or could identify the girl is urged to call WCSO at (979) 532-1550.

