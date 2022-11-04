New 'ghost gun' rules change current definition of firearms to include unfinished parts

President Joe Biden announced his administration plans to fight gun crime with a new rule aimed at regulating "ghost gun" production.

HOUSTON — According to the White House, there has been a 10-fold increase in the number of "ghost guns" tied to crimes in the last six years.

An alarming trend to say the least.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration plans to fight gun crime with a new rule aimed at reigning in "ghost gun" production. The announcement came as Biden also nominated Obama-era United States Attorney Steve Dettleback to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The new rule is in place to crack down on modified gun parts. It will also change the current definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts that need to be licensed and include serial numbers.

“These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals. We’re going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice,” Biden said.

What are "ghost guns?"

According to the United States Department of Justice, about 24,000 "ghost guns" were recovered at crime scenes and reported to the government between 2016 and 2020.

KHOU 11 News recently went behind the scenes with an ATF agent to find out about them.

The guns can come in mail-order kits. They're unregulated and nearly untraceable. Sometimes they're 3-D printed. Sometimes the printers can make parts that turn regular guns into machine guns.

"It’s not just traditional one shot, one shot, one shot. Now it’s machine guns,” Chief of ATF’s Firearms and Ammunition Technology Division Earl Griffith said.

In addition to the modifications, stolen weapons pose a threat to law enforcement officers, especially in the Houston area.

How will the new rule affect Houston law enforcement officers?

A few months ago, three Houston Police Department officers were shot with what investigators said was an illegal gun.

In late January, authorities said the shooter used an illegal conversion switch to make his gun fully automatic.

“It’s very dangerous for our officers to have those weapons in hands of crooks,” Houston Police Officers’ Union President Douglas Griffith said.