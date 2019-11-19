HOUSTON — Two men behind a violent crime spree this month are still on the run. Houston Police detectives believe the masked men who sexually assaulted four women at a food truck on Nov. 6 also terrorized victims at two different locations within hours of each other.

One of those locations was Tire World near NRG Stadium. The busy tire shop has been on edge since they became targets.

"We're pretty antsy about it," said owner Robert Moore. "These individuals don't just pose a danger to our establishment. They pose a danger to all establishments in the immediate area."

Surveillance video captures how the masked men stormed into the shop, heavily armed.

"The guys catch them off guard, put them to the ground and then drag them inside," Moore said.

They put the guns to the employees' heads and go even further demanding money.

"One of them was pistol whipped, hit with the shotgun with the butt of the shotgun, he was pretty bruised up," Moore said.

The entire heist took less than three minutes. They end up leaving empty-handed right as Moore was approaching the shop.

"I was coming down this way, and he had walked out and he was standing on the street waving his gun, standing guard waiting for his accomplice," Moore said.

For weeks, Moore has been hoping for a break in the case. Monday, he learned the crooks on his cameras went on to hit at least two more locations, including sexually assaulting four women at a food truck.

"You're talking from 11 to 15 miles from here to the taco truck," Moore said. "We're pretty shaken up."

He and his staff are hopeful police are closing in and hope whoever sees this video can help bring the victims justice before other robberies end up worse.

"The brazen attack that I saw on a young lady in the food truck, it's going to happen again," Moore said. "They're getting bolder and more aggressive. They're going to do it again."

Houston Police say they've received one promising lead they're chasing down. If you have any information that can assist police in tracking down these armed robbers, call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

