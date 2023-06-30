Hundreds honor Dayton HS graduate who was shot, killed while playing video games in his home

The shooter has yet to be caught.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Dayton High School was filled with hundreds of people Friday evening who wanted to show their respects to a recent graduate who was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, Gerardo Olivares, 18, was sitting in a chair playing video games when a shooter shot multiple times into his home. One of the bullets went through the wall of Olivares' home, hitting him in the back.

Olivares had just graduated and was looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

"Sadly, I’ve been teaching long enough that we’ve lost a few kids. It’s just that this was a really good one," said Trey Ellis, Olivares' construction teacher.

Ellis, like many others, is grieving the loss of Olivares and praying for justice.

“What I pray is that they’re brought to justice through their own conscience," Ellis said.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was targeted, but they aren't sure who may have been the target.

A light-colored pickup truck was seen driving off after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.