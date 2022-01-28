HPD: Man dies after being stabbed in neck; suspect still at large

The man was picking up belongings from his ex-girlfriend's house when he came across the victim and fatally stabbed him.

HOUSTON, Texas — A man is dead after he was stabbed in the neck Thursday by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Skyline Vista.

According to police, the suspect went to his ex's apartment to get some of his belongings. At the same time, the woman's new boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old George Wendell Jackson, Jr., showed up and stood outside to talk to her.

Moments later, police say the suspect walked out of his ex's apartment with a knife and stabbed Jackson before running away.

A nearby neighbor helped Jackson before he was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center by paramedics. He was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have identified the suspect and are working to figure out their location. However, no charges have been filed at this time.