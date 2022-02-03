HPD: Driver allegedly hits woman with vehicle then moves her off roadway before driving off

The driver remains on the run and police are asking anyone with information to call 713-247-4072.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a driver who allegedly drove away from a crash scene after hitting a woman with their vehicle and then moving her to the sidewalk.

This happened on January 17 at about 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gears Road.

The pedestrian has been identified as 57-year-old Carolyn Sanders.

Houston police said Sanders was crossing the street when the driver of a white SUV struck her.

The driver then allegedly got out of their vehicle and moved Sanders off the roadway and onto the sidewalk. The driver then got back in their vehicle and drive off without providing help.